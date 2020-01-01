Choupo-Moting: Tuchel confirms Cameroon star has left PSG

The former Stoke City player will not be staying in Paris for the new season following the expiry of his contract at the end of August

Eric Choupo-Moting will not return to for the 2020-21 season after both parties failed to reach an agreement for a new deal, Goal can confirm.

Choupo-Moting’s two-year deal with the French champions expired at the end of August after their final defeat to .

Following Sunday's 1-0 defeat to at the Parc de Princes, Thomas Tuchel admitted the French giants have lost the captain alongside four other players this summer.

When asked about the Parisians’ transfer plans, the German tactician said; “Are there going to be new players? I really hope.

"It's no secret, we lost five players including Choupo-Moting. It's going to be complicated, we play a lot of matches. I don't know if other teams that have played in the Champions League should play so much games."

Since he moved to Paris from in 2018, Choupo-Moting has been restricted to a substitute role in Tuchel's team.

Out of the 31 matches he played, the Indomitable Lions forward made 13 starts with 18 appearances as a substitute and he scored six goals in total.

Last month, the 31-year-old made a statement as a super-sub with the match-winning goal that sent PSG into the Champions League semi-final after their 2-1 victory against .

Before Sunday's league game, Tuchel revealed the ex- 04 star was offered a new deal which suggested he would play a similar role as last season.

“It's one of the possibilities [a new contract for Choupo-Moting]. Everything depends on whether you want to stay and accept the club's proposal,” Tuchel said.

“My opinion on him has not changed, he accepts the same role than the one he occupied, he can be a good player for us. His role would be the same and if he accepts, it could well be that he remains [at the club]. If he has other possibilities, he must reflect.”

Choupo-Moting has spent the majority of his career in and he previously played for Hamburger SV, 05 and Schalke 04 in the before joining Stoke City in 2017.

He scored five goals in 30 Premier League games in the 2017-18 campaign, and he left the Potters after their relegation to the Championship.