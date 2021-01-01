Choupo-Moting strike not enough as Bayern Munich lose against Paris Saint-Germain

The Cameroon international found the back of the net for the sixth time this season for the Bavarians at Allianz Arena

Eric Choupo-Moting was on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich lost 3-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s Champions League first-leg quarter-final game.

The forward was given an opportunity to lead the Bavarians attack against his former club PSG and gave a good account of himself.

The Cameroon international scored his sixth goal of the season for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men but that was not enough to help his side avoid defeat at Allianz Arena.

Bayern started the encounter on the back foot allowing the Parisians to dominate the opening 30 minutes and paid for it as Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring as early as the third minute after a fine combination with Neymar.

