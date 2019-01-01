Choupo-Moting stars as PSG see off Brest

The Cameroon international set up one of the goals in the encounter to help the Parisians continue their winning ways

Eric Choupo-Moting was one of the standout players in ’s 2-1 victory against Brest in Saturday’s game.

The 30-year-old made an impactful 10-minute cameo at Stade Francis-Le Ble, his eighth league appearance this season.

After Angel Di Maria’s opener was cancelled out by Samuel Grandsir, Choupo Moting then set up Mauro Icardi for the match-winner in stoppage-time.

international Idrissa Gueye featured for the entirety of the game and made five tackles to ensure the Parisians clinched their 10th win of the season.

The victory ensured Thomas Tuchel’s men opened up a 10-point gap at the top of the Ligue 1 table, after garnering 30 points from 13 matches.

Choupo-Moting, who has three goals this season, will hope to maintain his fine form when PSG take on on November 22 after the international break.