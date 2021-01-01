Chivas want to sign LA Galaxy star Alvarez, sources say

The promising 18-year-old has a family connection to the Liga MX club, as his father once played there

Chivas are interested in signing Efrain Alvarez from the LA Galaxy this summer, sources have informed Goal's Spanish edition.

The 18-year-old midfielder has already made 33 MLS appearances, with his production as a teenager making him one of the top prospects in North America. His father, Crescencio Alvarez, once played for Chivas, giving the Liga MX side hope of luring him away from his current home.

Sources have said that while no official contact has been made, an approach could be forthcoming. Alvarez would cost an estimated fee of at least $12 million.

What is known?

Chivas would want to bring in Alvarez this summer, which would conflict with the Galaxy's 2021 MLS campaign that just began.

Because the youngster is under contract, LA would require a significant monetary offer for talks to have any chance of progressing, which sources say could put off Chivas in their pursuit of the player.

Alvarez's national team allegiance

There has been plenty of drama surrounding Alvarez's national team future, as he has yet to make a permanent choice between the U.S. and Mexico.

Article continues below

He was part of Mexico's friendly roster in March, though that did not represent an official decision toward El Tri. He had also spent time training in the USMNT camp toward the end of 2020.

His father has described the process of choosing between countries as traumatizing.

Further reading