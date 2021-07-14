Chiefs ’21 vs Pirates ’95: Have your say

Would an Amakhosi victory in the Caf Champions League eclipse their bitter local rivals’ triumph this weekend?

Kaizer Chiefs have a golden opportunity to emulate their fierce local rivals Orlando Pirates this weekend and clinch a maiden African championship.

Of Africa’s big three today, Chiefs are the odd ones out, having never before won the Caf Champions League.

Would Kaizer Chiefs winning the Caf Champions League on Saturday eclipse Orlando Pirates' victory in 1995? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) July 14, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns were African champions in 2016, while Pirates—South Africa’s pioneers in the competition—clinched the big one in 1995, but to date, the Amakhosi have never won the big one.

Admittedly, they won the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 2001, but while that triumph against Interclube lives long in the memory, the Caf Champions League would be a different scale of success altogether.

As the final against Al-Ahly approaches, comparisons between this current Chiefs generation and the Pirates team of ’95 are becoming more prevalent.

There are similarities between the two sides, but also major differences.

Both, for example, were well off the pace in their domestic title race in the season they reached the African Cup final.

Admittedly, while Pirates’ third-placed finish in 1995 was far between than Chiefs’ eighth-placed finish this term, the Buccaneers were 11 points off the pace in that title race, and finished far below champions Cape Town Spurs.

Both sides also headed into their respective finals as underdogs.

Pirates were not expected to down ASEC Mimosas in 1995, particularly after being held 2-2 at home in Johannesburg in the first leg, but the heroic Jerry Sikhosana ultimately netted the winner in the second leg in order to secure the title.

For Chiefs, it’s a similar story; they face Africa’s biggest side—Al-Ahly—now managed by Pitso Mosimane, a man who knows Amakhosi well, away in North Africa.

It’s a tough assignment, and—if they were to win it—a case could certainly be made that Chiefs’ success would eclipse even Pirates’ magnificent triumph over their Ivorian opposition in 1995.

As well as not wanting their Soweto rivals to match their achievement on the continental stage, there would also be added consequences for Bucs if Chiefs win.

Article continues below

With South Africa only having four teams qualifying for continental competitions next season, victory for Chiefs would see them qualify for next year’s Champions League—taking AmaZulu’s place.

AmaZulu would then drop into the Confederation Cup alongside Marumo Gallants—who qualified as Nedbank Cup winners—while Pirates would miss out altogether.

Further Caf Champions League final reading