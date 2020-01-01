Chennaiyin’s Csaba Laszlo - The draw was a fair result

The Chennaiyin manager explained that Rafael Crivellaro was rested against NorthEast United due to fatigue…

Chennaiyin dropped points against in their fifth match of the ongoing (ISL) season as they played out a goalless draw.

The Marina Machans started the game without four crucial players (Enes Sipovic, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa and Esmael Goncalves) in their lineup against NorthEast United and coach Csaba Laszlo felt that the draw was a fair result considering the absence of important players.

“I am never happy with a draw. But in this situation, we played just four days back, so if you consider that we were missing four important players, then 1-1 was a fair result. If we were a bit more clinical we could have won this game 2-1 or 3-1. This is actually our biggest problem, we have to be clinical. We created so many chances. This is what we are missing,” said Laszlo.

Explaining Crivellaro’s absence in the lineup, the Chennaiyin boss revealed that the Brazilian was rested due to fatigue. “It is not an injury, he was just rested. He was really tired after the game. He played three games in a row so we decided to rest him,” said the Romanian coach.

Anirudh Thapa, who had picked up an injury against Bengaluru, returned to action against the Highlanders and was introduced in the final quarter of the game.

Laszlo suggested that Thapa is slowly regaining match fitness and will be available for selection for a full game in their next outing.

“In the next game definitely, he (Anirudh Thapa) will start. In today's match, he was ready to play for 45 minutes. The NorthEast United team look tired after 70 minutes and I thought we could go for the kill. Thapa and Thoi (Singh) had some chances, (Dhanapal) Ganesh also had the possibility to shoot. Thapa will play 90 minutes in the next game.”

The manager suggested that he is happy that the team will get a much-needed break before they face and he is expecting defender Sipovic to return to face the Gaurs.

“We are happy with the break,” said Laszlo. Our next game is in seven days. That is normal in normal circumstances but I am happy that Rafa will get some rest, Sipovic will be back and Thapa too. Only Isma needs a little bit more time.”