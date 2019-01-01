Chelsea's Abdul Baba Rahman ends Reims loan stint with a goal and an assist against PSG

The 24-year-old left-back put up a splendid performance in his final match for David Guion's side as Ligue 1 concluded on Friday

This achievement was a magnificent season finale for on-loan full-back Abdul Baba Rahman in the French as he scored and provided an assist for Stade de in their stunning win over champions PSG on Friday.

The international's first-half strike placed the hosts in the lead before setting up Pablo Chavarria for the final goal in the 3-1 triumph at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

The goal and assist combination is his first for the club since joining on a half-season loan from English outfit Chelsea in January.

Interestingly, they came only two days after he was named in Ghana's provisional 29-man squad for the upcoming in - his first call-up since picking up an injury while playing at the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

Baba broke the deadlock for Reims in the 36th minute, finishing off a swift move with a low left-footed shot which went through the legs of goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon into the net.

Mathieu Cafaro then made it 2-0 in the 56th minute before Julian Draxler set up Dani Alves to pull a goal back three minutes later.

As PSG were pressing for an equaliser late in injury time, Baba's lofted clearance high up-pitch was pounced on by Chavarria, who made no mistake on his one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Buffon to make it 3-1 to Reims.

It was the Ghanaian's 11th league outing for David Guion's side, and it marked the end of his loan stint. Baba spent the first half of the season with German side 04.

