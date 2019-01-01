Chelsea were the better team against Tottenham – Oliseh

The Blues put in a commanding display to see off Jose Mourinho’s men at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday

Former and midfielder Sunday Oliseh has described Sunday’s London derby between and Hotspur as ‘an exhibition of proactive football’.

Chelsea won the intriguing fixture by 2-0, thanks to Willian’s first-half brace which moved them to fourth in the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard’s side were the dominant team in the encounter and Oliseh singled out the two-goal hero for praise as the most outstanding player on the pitch.

Later in the second half, the game was disturbed by alleged racist abuse towards Antonio Rudiger and the former coach has condemned the behaviour from the stands.

“Such a dominant exhibition of proactive football by Chelsea vs Tottenham, epitomized by this exceptional player in Willian,” Oliseh tweeted.

“Tactically and all other forms, Chelsea players and staff were better in my opinion. Shame racism showed it's ugly face once again. Bravo Chelsea.”

Next up for Chelsea is a home game against on Boxing Day while Tottenham Hotspur host and Hove Albion the same day.