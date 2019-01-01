Chelsea told to show Derby more ‘respect’ as Lampard speculation drags on

The current coach of the Rams is being heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, but no definitive call has been made by the Blues as yet

have been urged to show Derby more “respect” amid the intense speculation suggesting that Frank Lampard will be charged with the task of succeeding Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

A managerial post has opened up once again in west London.

Lampard is the heavy favourite to fill it, with strong ties to the Blues from his playing days making him an obvious candidate.

No decision has been taken as yet, though, by Chelsea and the uncertainty is considered to be doing nobody any favours.

Former Derby skipper and current club ambassador Michael Johnson has told Sky Sports: "There has been no direct contact made by Chelsea, but you can't get away from the noises and it's probably going to be more 'when' than 'if'.

"From our side, from Derby's side, we want that little bit of respect from Chelsea's regard.

"If you're going to make the approach, just make the approach; be open and transparent about it.

"If we're going to move on, then allow us to make that process happen. If not, then let's squash all the rumours, allow the fans to relax, enjoy the summer and focus on Frank being our manager next year.

"We want to keep him, we want him to be our manager and, if there is to be an approach from Chelsea, then let's be open and honest. The longer it goes on, the more disconnected we are as fans and as staff and that's not right."

Johnson can understand why Lampard would be open to heading back to a former club, but hopes the ex-England international can be persuaded to remain at Pride Park and build on the play-off final position he guided the Rams to in 2018-19.

He added: "I understand, as a player, the pull. It's your former club, you spent a lot of years there, and you're a legend there.

"People will talk about lack of experience, but there's no guarantee that experience will get you anywhere. I think it's very hard to hide behind that he's got a lack of experience.

"What I would say is that it was a great year to be involved with and, hopefully under his leadership, there'll be many more!"