Chelsea target Wilson 'good enough for the best teams in the world' - Luiz

The Blues defender talked up his rival ahead of his side's Carabao Cup match against Eddie Howe, as the club are linked with signing the striker

David Luiz has intimated that Chelsea's transfer target Callum Wilson is good enough to play for the Blues, as they prepare to welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola confirmed the club’s interest in Wilson at his press conference on Tuesday , with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud scoring only six goals between them in the Premier League this season.

Wilson, meanwhile, has eight goals on his own and Luiz thinks that the England international would be ready to play for any top club after an impressive first half of the season with the Cherries.

"I think he is amazing, a great player," Luiz said. "I love the way Bournemouth play, the way their coach approaches the games, the style of the players there. I always joke with Willian that they have many twins there because they have so many players who are similar with quality and speed.

"He is doing really well. He is a top No.9 with power and great movement. He is scoring a lot of goals, he did well in his first game for England. If he continues in this way, he is a player to play in the best teams in the world."

Morata and Eden Hazard both have injuries and are doubtful for Wednesday’s match against Bournemouth, and that could lead to another chance for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has had only limited game time, despite an impressive pre-season.

Luiz thinks that Hudson-Odoi has potential and wants to help him to develop to make it at the club, saying: "He is a great boy, a great player.

"He is an amazing talent from England. He has to improve a lot but that is normal for someone who is 18 years old. I think he is doing very well when he gets an opportunity and has potential.

"He just has to do his job when he gets an opportunity to play. We are there every day to help him and make him even more happy to play."

Having been beaten by Manchester City in the Community Shield in August, the Carabao Cup provides Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri with his next chance to win his first piece of silverware as a manager.

Luiz thinks that it is only a matter of time before Sarri wins a major honour and he believes that the club are being managed in the right way to achieve glory.

"Of course, he is working for that," Luiz concluded. "He is a great coach, with a great philosophy, great enthusiasm and we want to make him happy. If we can win a trophy as soon as possible for him that will be great.

"I think this competition is always important. It is another trophy we can win. Everybody wants to win it. For me it is something I want to do because it is the only trophy I haven't won during my time with Chelsea in England. We will do our best.

"It is always a great thing to win trophies, always great to play in big games and competitions. It doesn't matter the name. It's always great to win."