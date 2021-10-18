Chelsea have taken Wrexham's 16-year-old left-back Daniel Davies on a week-long trial amid a six-month-long aim to fill a gap in their academy.

This summer's youth exodus has left Chelsea searching for players from non-league teams, with several being considered or signed in recent weeks.

Davies has had trial offers from Liverpool, Brighton and Stoke City, with more clubs likely to come to the table - but the Blues are currently at the front of the queue. There would be no compensation due should Chelsea go ahead and offer him a contract.

Who is Davies?

He recently made his debut for Wales' Under-18 team in a 1-1 draw with England and is being heavily scouted by Premier League and Championship clubs.

Due to his imposing physique, Davies has found himself compared to a young Gareth Bale, who began life as a left-back before moving further forward.

Davies is at National League club Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Why do Chelsea keep looking at left-sided players?

The Blues lost wonderkid Samuel Iling-Junior 18 months ago and have had a lack of left-sided talent for the current generation that are playing U23s, UEFA Youth League and U18s football.

It has led to them signing Declan Frith after he spent time in non-league with both Welling and Sutton United, but the west London club released him and he joined Aston Villa.

Afterwards, Chelsea offered Kingstonian £50,000 for Bryant Akono Bilongo but withdrew the bid after changing their minds.

Davies is the latest talent from below the top four leagues to try and get in the building at Cobham, with academy director Neil Bath keen to fill a long-term vacancy on the left.

It could see him follow in the footsteps of new signings Jayden Wareham and Bradley Ryan from non-league sides Woking and Welling United in recent months.

