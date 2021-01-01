Chelsea supporters continue call for high-profile resignations despite Super League backdown

Fans remain adamant that heads should roll over a botched attempt for their side to disrupt football's ecosystem

Chelsea supporters continue to apply pressure on board members to resign even after the club said on Tuesday that it would begin the process of leaving the Super League project.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) has asked members of the club's hierarchy to step down because of the lasting harm they believe has been inflicted by the Blues' leadership in courting a competition that has been widely accused of being a money grab.

The CST's statement followed a large protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Brighton.

What has been said?

"Enough is Enough," the CST statement began.

"Tonight, the fans said NO. We demanded that we were listened to, we demanded that we were heard, and we demanded that the club that we all love was not sold for greed and self-interest.

"This is a victory for the supporters. We did this together. The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) is unashamedly proud of its members across the globe. We shouted and they had to listen.

"The position of a number of the CFC board is now untenable and the CST will continue to push for what is right. The CST board is proud of our members and supporters. Together we are stronger. This is our club and that will never change."

Who is on the board?

The Chelsea FC PLC board has only four members: Chairman Bruce Buck, director Marina Granovskaia, CEO Guy Laurence and Eugene Tenenbaum. The Football Club board is those four, along with David Barnard.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is not on either board, but has the ultimate say over the biggest matters arising in west London.

During the protests at Stamford Bridge, Buck's name was particularly singled out for criticism.

Chelsea's statement

No resignations have been announced, but the club released the following statement late via their official website Tuesday night:

"As reported earlier this evening, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League.

"Having joined the group late last week, we have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."

