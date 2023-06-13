Chelsea's struggling £89m winger Mykhailo Mudryk impresses Mauricio Pochettino with surprise Ukraine U21s decision

Mykhailo Mudryk has reportedly endeared himself to new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino by stating a desire to represent Ukraine’s U21 side.

Forward made big-money move in January

Still adjusting to life in England

Ready to grace Euros this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old winger is still eligible to represent his nation at youth level, having previously taken in 16 appearances for their U21 team, and could form part of Ukraine’s plans at this summer’s European Championship.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Telegraph reports that Mudryk is ready to make himself available after struggling for form at Chelsea on the back of an £89 million ($112m) move to England in the January transfer window. He has taken in plenty of bench duty with the Blues, registering only two assists through 17 appearances in all competitions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mudryk is eager to rediscover a spark ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, while also proving his worth to Pochettino, and could go straight from Ukraine’s senior squad – as they prepare to face North Macedonia and Malta in Euro 2024 qualification – into their U21 ranks for the start of the European Championship in Romania and Georgia on June 21.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mudryk has already had two weeks off since the end of Chelsea’s Premier League season, and would get another break in after the Euros, and his willingness to play at U21 level sits in stark contrast to the stance previously taken by Callum Hudson-Odoi after he earned senior international recognition with England. Ex-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said of the promising winger snubbing the chance to feature for the Three Lions at a youth tournament: “If I speculate a little bit I think it’s about disappointment that he is not nominated for the first team, but at the same time maybe he did not have enough minutes to be nominated for the first team. I could see the upgrade in having some minutes and being in a leading role for the Under-21s, but he decided differently so he will deal with the consequences.”