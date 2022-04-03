Chelsea's misfiring strikers and defensive collapse will give Real Madrid renewed hope

"We want five" and "Can we play you every week?" were the chants from Brentford supporters as the underdogs romped to a shock 4-1 away win at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues were uncharacteristically poor defensively, with Vitaly Janelt netting twice and Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa getting in on the act for the Bees.

Brentford managed to overturn a deficit which stemmed from a stunning long-range strike from Antonio Rudiger, but in truth, his five shots from distance were more out of frustration at the lack of attacking fluidity in front of him.

Furthermore, the defeat was inflicted amid discontent around the potential Ricketts family takeover of the club, with protests and a survey highlighting the supporters' opposition to the Chicago Cubs owners coming in.

Chelsea fans are reacting to previous controversial statements from within the family, as well as the poor performance of their Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

Yet, for Thomas Tuchel and his squad, the display at Stamford Bridge is of greater and more immediate concern. They were poor in every department, which is alarming in light of their impending Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

"We selected the team because we thought it was the best team against Brentford. Not half an eye or one per cent of one for Real Madrid," Tuchel told reporters after the match.

"Once we had a goal, we stopped defending and gave three goals away in 10 minutes, which is very untypical and gave the game away for us.

"I don't know why. We gave a big chance straight away after the goal, and then the next one was a goal. From there, we did not defend maturely enough.

"We were not aware of the danger in these moments, which is also very strange for us. We got punished. They made the most of these 10 minutes, which is maybe not normal. So it's a summary of strange events, but it's on us and it's our fault.

"It is difficult after an international break to play as a favourite on top of it, to dictate the match and break down a difficult and well organised team."

Real Madrid's analysts will have seen, that after a rich vein of scoring form, Kai Havertz wasted a lot of chances, adding to the usual poor finishing of his compatriot Timo Werner.

With BorussiaDortmund keen on signing him this summer and Werner having said he suits his national team's style of play more ahead of kick-off, it represented another low in his career in west London.

Werner was subbed off early as Tuchel went gung-ho, but could not find the goals, despite bringing on the £100 million ($136m) record-signing Romelu Lukaku and world-class wing-back Reece James.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante were outbattled in midfield and, for all Chelsea's experience at the back, they were shambolic in defending all four goals.

Thomas Frank's game plan forced Chelsea into wide areas so that his Brentford side could defend crosses, with counterattacks and set pieces causing the Blues problems at the other end.

Carlo Ancelotti will likely do the same, with Chelsea likely to dominate possession against the Spanish giants on Wednesday night.

It will be encouraging for Madrid to see one of the greatest upsets in Premier League history just days before their first-leg showdown. To highlight how big this was for the Bees, it was their first win at Stamford Bridge in 83 years in what was their first league appearance here for 75.

However, Chelsea have shown their ability to overcome such embarrassments, recovering quickly last season from a 5-2 home loss to West Brom after an international break to beat Porto in the Champions League.

All eyes are now on whether Madrid can exploit this sign of weakness and whether the uncertainty around the club finally spreads to the first team.