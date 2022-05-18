Chelsea eye summer transfer for Eintracht Frankfurt teenager Hyrylainen

Chelsea are eyeing a summer transfer for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Luka Hyrylainen, GOAL and SPOX can confirm.

Hyrylainen moved to Eintracht from HJK Helsinki in August 2020 and has since been working his way through the German club's academy ranks.

The 17-year-old has impressed enough to attract attention from Chelsea, with the Premier League giants eager to bring him onto their books when the transfer market reopens.

Chelsea consider Hyrylainen swoop

GOAL and SPOX understand that the Blues want Hyrylainen to continue his development at Stamford Bridge from next season onwards.

The Finnish midfielder is viewed as an exciting future prospect by Chelsea, who will start trying to negotiate a deal with Frankfurt once a proposed takeover of the club is completed that will bring their transfer ban to an end.

Hyrylainen's bright start at Eintracht

Hyrylainen played for Eintracht's U17s in his first season at the club, but has stepped up to U19 level in 2021-22.

Article continues below

He has recorded two goals and three assists in 17 appearances in the A-Junior-Bundesliga Süd/Südwest to date, earning a place in Finland's youth set-up in the process.

Hyrylainen made his debut for his country at U19 level in September 2021 and now has seven caps and one goal to his name, with the talented teenager poised to take another big step forward in his fledgling career this summer.

Further reading