Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori make Champions League debut against Valencia

The Nigeria duo have been named in Frank Lampard's starting XI for Tuesday's outing against the Spanish top-flight club at Stamford Bridge

duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori will make their debut in the Uefa against .

Coach Frank Lampard has selected the duo for their maiden outing in the elite European competition following their impressive recent displays in the Premier League.

Tomori partners Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen in defence while Abraham joins Mason Mount and Willian in leading the Blues attack at Stamford Bridge.

Teams news! 👊



Here's how the Blues line up against Valencia...#CHEVCF pic.twitter.com/4SRAnzdlbf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 17, 2019

After scoring seven goals already in five Premier League games this season, Abraham will be looking to bring his fine scoring run to the Champions League as Chelsea aim for a win in their first outing in Europe this season.