Chelsea decide against signing Sankoh following trial period as he completes Stuttgart switch

The teenage forward will continue his development in Germany after completing a permanent move away from Stoke City

Mohamed Sankoh has completed a switch to following 's decision not to sign him after a brief trial period at their Cobham training centre.

Sankoh enjoyed a fine season at in 2019-20, as he contributed nine goals and nine assists to their cause at U-18 level to carve out a reputation as one of the most promising young players in the Championship.

Goal reported back in April that both Chelsea and had registered their interest in the 16-year-old, who has been compared to former Stamford Bridge frontman Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues granted Sankoh a trial, but after witnessing his abilities in close quarters, have ultimately passed up the chance to bring him onto their books permanently.

A man who played a key role in the ' European Under-17 Championship triumph in 2019 has instead completed a transfer to German outfit Stuttgart.

The German club's sporting director Thomas Krucken expressed his delight after tying Sankoh down to a long-term contract, while confirming that he will go straight into the club's U-19 squad.

"We are happy to be able to sign Mo, a highly gifted offensive talent, in a joint effort across the sports departments. We will aim to further encourage his high development potential in the next few years," said Krucken.

Von @stokecity wechselt der niederländische U18-Nationalstürmer und U17-Europameister Mohamed Sankoh ins NLZ. Der 16-Jährige hat einen langfristigen Vertrag unterschrieben und steigt heute ins Training der #VfBU19 ein.

"We will carefully and purposefully introduce him to the requirements of the men's team and start his path at VfB in the U19s."

, and Milan had also been linked with Sankoh in recent weeks, while Stoke had been eager to extend his stay at the bet365 Stadium, but he was ultimately convinced by the project on offer at Stuttgart.

Although the Dutch youngster leaves Stoke without a single first-team appearance to his name, he could soon make the step up to senior level if he impresses in the academy at Mercedes-Benz Arena next term.