Chelsea chance too good for Pulisic to turn down as USMNT star picks favourite position

The United States international has enjoyed his first season in English football, with early challenges having been overcome in the Premier League

Christian Pulisic admits the opportunity to link up with in 2019 was too good to turn down, with the United States international having always wanted to test himself in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old saw a transfer door open after proving his worth at giants .

Having broken through in Germany under Jurgen Klopp, impressive progress has been made for club and country over recent years.

Chelsea were happy to buy into that potential, with a £58 million ($71m) deal put in place.

Pulisic would likely have found plenty of other options to consider had he delayed the decision to leave Dortmund, but he jumped at the chance to head for Stamford Bridge.

Discussing his career path with BT Sport, the star said: “I always wanted to play in Europe.

“Going to Dortmund was definitely a perfect first step for me. It was awesome, and I learned so much. I grew up there – I went over there when I was 15.

“Now, to be here and come to the Premier League when I was 20, I think it all worked out very well so I’m really happy with the path.

“I was confident and felt like I had a good couple of years in the Bundesliga, and obviously with the opportunity to come to a club like Chelsea – it was just something I couldn’t turn down.

“I just felt like the timing was perfect and I’m really happy that I made that choice.”

Pulisic endured a slow start to his time with Chelsea, but he now feels fully adjusted to the demands of life in English football.

He added on the challenges that he has faced: “The intensity, especially the schedule when you get to that winter period where you are playing games all the time.

“Every couple of days it’s about recovery it’s about tough games where you’re fighting for everything. It’s something I wasn’t 100% used to.”

After finding his feet, Pulisic has recorded six goals and as many assists across his debut season in west London.

That is a decent return, with the youngster hoping that Frank Lampard will continue to give hum regular game time in one of his favoured positions.

“I do really like playing on the left wing and also in that 10 spot centrally behind the forward,” said Pulisic.

“I’d say those are my two favourite positions.”