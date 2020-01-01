Chelsea are 'the best attacking team in England', claims Sevilla boss Lopetegui ahead of Champions League clash

The two sides will compete for first place in their group when they meet in Spain in Wednesday and the former Spain coach expects a tough match

are the best attacking team in , according to coach Julen Lopetegui.

The Blues are third in the Premier League after 10 matches, two points behind and . Frank Lampard's team are the joint-top scorers in the division alongside the reigning champions, having struck 22 goals so far.

Chelsea are already sure of a place in the last-16 stage of the , having collected 10 points from four matches. They come up against Sevilla, who are level on points with them at the top of Group E, on Wednesday, and Lopetegui is excited about the challenge that awaits his side.

“It’s a huge and exciting challenge against a team who could win the Champions League,” the coach said. “They are the best attacking team in England at the moment, they have great players.

“It’s a real excitement to play against them and it motivates us to play our best. I expect a very complex game. Chelsea are a team with a lot of individual and collective talent. It will lead us to redouble our efforts and play a great game.

"We are very excited to challenge for first place. We are excited and want to overcome a team designed to win the Champions League."

Sevilla are on a five-game winning run in all competitions and are fifth in after nine matches.

This week is a tough one for Lopetegui's men as they face a home match against three days after their clash with Chelsea, but the former boss has confidence in his team.

“We want to keep working and growing as a team against a very strong opponent who we’ll need to be at our absolute best to beat,” he said. “I see the team working every day, they’re trying their best in spite of the difficult of this season and the injuries we have.

“We’ve got a number of absentees but we are coping.”

Lopetegui was asked about reports linking Sevilla with a move for Madrid midfielder Isco, but the 54-year-old was not in the mood to discuss possible transfers.

"I'm only talking about my players and our team," he said. "I'm not talking about any player from another team and less so on the eve of a Champions League match."