Chan 2020: Morale in Zambia camp is high ahead of Botswana visit – Chiyangi

The Copper Bullets boss believes his side will finish the job on home turf after last week’s goalless draw in Francistown

Zambia head coach Aggrey Chiyangi believes his side has what it takes to defeat Botswana in the second-leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Saturday.

The southern African nations played out to a 0-0 draw in the first-leg at the Francistown Stadium a week ago, and the Copper Bullets know a win of any kind against their regional rivals will take them through to the final round.

Speaking before Saturday afternoon’s encounter at the National Heroes Stadium, Chiyangi highlighted the importance of his team’s morale.

“So far the preparation has gone on very well ever since we came back from Botswana we went straight into camp to make sure that we concentrate, the team is ready to play tomorrow and the morale is very high so we are looking forward to getting a win [on Saturday],” Chiyangi told ZamFoot.

Furthermore, the interim coach stressed the importance of not deviating from the side’s strategy regardless of the pressure of playing at home.

“Yes we know that they will be a lot of pressure but football is all about pressure what is important is for you as a coach and the team is to know how to handle the pressure. We have to make sure that the team gets a positive result and play according to the plan.”

The winner of the encounter between the nations will face either Angola or Swaziland in the final round of the Chan qualifiers.