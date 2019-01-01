Champions League semi-finals on TV: What UK & US channels is Tottenham vs Ajax on?

Mauricio Pochettino's men host the exciting Dutch outfit in London on Tuesday, and here's how you can catch the game

The 2018-19 semi-finals begin in London on Tuesday, with playing host to at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It promises to be a thrilling clash between two of the competition's most exciting sides, both of which have come through moments of crisis to reach this juncture of the competition.

Ajax are aiming to add Spurs to a hit list that already includes and , with the Dutch side targeting a first final since 1996.

Their hosts, who won the only two previous meetings between these clubs in the 1981-82 European Cup Winners' Cup, begin the tie as favourites, having eliminated in the previous round and before that, but they are acutely aware that the Amsterdam outfit are not a team to be treated lightly.

Waiting for them in the final, which will be played at 's Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, will be either or , whose match up begins on Wednesday.

Both sides, however, will be firmly focused on the task immediately present, with this a golden opportunity to make the step to Europe's showpiece club match.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for the first-leg encounter, as well as platforms that will be streaming the fixture live...

What UK TV channel is Tottenham vs Ajax on?

Tottenham vs Ajax will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on BT Sport Live.

Article continues below

BBC Radio 5 Live will be airing coverage of the match on radio . A live text commentary of Tottenham vs Ajax can followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Tottenham vs Ajax on?

Tottenham vs Ajax will be televised in the United States on TNT USA in English language and Univision Deportes in Spanish language.