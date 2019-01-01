Champions League: Samatta sets three records in Genk obliteration

The striker has now scored on his debut, as well as becoming the first Tanzanian to feature in Europe’s prestigious club competition

Three records tumbled for captain Mbwana Samatta as got spanked 6-2 by Salzburg in Tuesday’s fixture.

Samatta shook off a knee injury to make ‎Felice Mazzu’s squad for the clash staged at the Wals-Siezenheim stadium.

In the process, he wrote his name in the history books being the first Tanzanian to feature in the Uefa Champions League.

His maiden appearance went sour as Erling Haland’s hat-trick gave the hosts a 5-1 advantage at half-time with Jhon Lucumi getting his club’s lone goal.

However, he got something to cheer about after scoring his side’s second goal of the evening after 52 minutes.

With that, he also became the first Tanzanian to score a Champions League goal as well as the first man from the East African nation to make a scoring debut in the tournament.

Salzburg completed the rout with their sixth goal courtesy Andreas Ulmer to begin this season’s campaign on a blazing note.

Fellow debutant Dieumerci Ndongala made way for Ianis Hagi in the 72nd minute, while international Paul Onuachu got his first feel of the championship after coming in for Bryan Heynen five minutes from full time.

The Smurfs will be hoping for redemption when they host in their first home fixture on October 2.