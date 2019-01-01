Champions League last-16 draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Liverpool land Atletico & Chelsea tackle Bayern

The current holders of the continental crown are heading back to Wanda Metropolitano while beaten finalists from 2019, Spurs, lock horns with Leipzig

’s defence of their crown will continue with a two-legged tie against in the last 16, while take on .

will be involved in another heavyweight tie, as they face German giants , and – the beaten finalists from 2019 – must try and overcome .

have regularly expressed a desire to get back on top of the podium in European competition and continue their adventure against .

, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, will take in a tough test against .

Cristiano Ronaldo, as the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer, can add to his stunning collection of continental efforts in a meeting with , while ’s clash with completes the first knockout stage.

Liverpool claimed the sixth successive of their illustrious history last season and are once again looking to complement a Premier League title bid with another European charge.

Their memorable triumph over Spurs back on June 1 came at Wanda Metropolitano, and Jurgen Klopp’s side will be heading back to that venue when taking on Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City, who are looking for a first continental success, are also set to pay a visit to the Spanish capital.

Pep Guardiola’s men face the most unenviable of tests against 13-time winners Real Madrid, who find themselves in this position after finishing as runners-up in their group.

Chelsea are set to take in a reunion with Bayern Munich, having overcome them to claim the Champions League crown back in 2012, while Tottenham – with two-time winner Jose Mourinho now calling the shots - complete the English contingent and also face opposition in the form of RB Leipzig.

Lionel Messi and Co are determined to take a famous trophy back to Camp Nou, and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will want to be at his talismanic best when taking on a dangerous Napoli side.

Ronaldo has previously added to his medal collection in this competition with and Real Madrid, with ’ next step in a bid to end their barren run in the Champions League seeing them tackle French foes in the form of Lyon.

PSG boast plenty of world-class winners within their squad and will want to see potential turned into something more tangible, starting against Borrusia Dortmund in the last 16.

Elsewhere, surprise package Atalanta – who are gracing this stage for the first time – will have their sights set on another prized scalp when they lock horns with Valencia.

The first legs in a series of eagerly-anticipated encounters will take place on February 18/19 and 25/26.

The return dates are due to be held on March 10/11 and 17/18.

Champions League last-16 draw in full:

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Lyon vs Juventus

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona