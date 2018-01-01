Champions League last 16 draw: When is it, fixtures, teams, how to watch on TV & live stream

The knockout phase for this year's UCL is set to begin soon as the group stage draws to an end, and Goal brings you all you need to know

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Champions League last 16 round as well as which teams have qualified, what the procedure for the draw will comprise of, seeding rules, how to watch the games and more.

When is the Champions League 2018-19 last 16 draw?

The draw for the first round of the Champions League knock-out stage will take place on Monday, December 17 at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

It is scheduled to take place at 11:00 GMT (06:00 ET) and fans will be able to follow it via live stream on UEFA's official website as well as being able to follow the latest news and liveblog on Goal.

How does the Champions League last 16 draw work?

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will be a seeded draw and the winners of the eight groups will be seeded. The eight group runners-up will be unseeded.

Group winners, or seeded teams, will be away for the first-leg matches, which are scheduled for February 13/14 and 19/20, with the second-leg games due to be played on March 5/6 and 12/13.

Teams from the same group or national association cannot be drawn against one another, so, for example, Liverpool cannot be drawn against the likes of Manchester United.

However, that will change for the quarter-final draw, which will be an open draw.

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League 2018-19 last 16?

Barcelona were the first team to secure their spot in the last 16, followed by Real Madrid, Roma, Juvenus, Manchester United and Man City. Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Spurs, Porto, Liverpool, PSG and Schalke all finalised their spots on the final matchday.

Group Winners (seeded in round of 16 draw) Runners-up (unseeded in round of 16 draw) A Borussia Dortmund Atletico Madrid B Barcelona Tottenham C PSG Liverpool D Porto Schalke E Bayern Munich Ajax F Manchester City Lyon G Real Madrid Roma H Juventus Manchester United

When will the fixtures of the Champions League 2018-19 last 16 be played?

The first leg of the round of 16 stage will be played from February 12-20, and the second legs will be played from March 5-13.

In the knockout phase, teams play against each other across two legs on a home-and-away basis, up until the final.

Team 1 Agg. Team 2 1st leg 2nd leg 1 February 12/13 or 19/20 March 5/6 or 12/13 2 February 12/13 or 19/20 March 5/6 or 12/13 3 February 12/13 or 19/20 March 5/6 or 12/13 4 February 12/13 or 19/20 March 5/6 or 12/13 5 February 12/13 or 19/20 March 5/6 or 12/13 6 February 12/13 or 19/20 March 5/6 or 12/13 7 February 12-13 or 19/20 March 5/6 or 12/13 8 February 12-13 or 19/20 March 5/6 or 12/13

Which players have been suspended for the Champions League 2018-19 last 16?

Per UEFA guidelines, single yellow cards and pending suspensions earned during the group stage will be carried into the next stage of the competition or to the Europa League should the team fail to qualify.

All yellow cards, however, will expire upon completion of the quarter-finals and will not be carried forward to the semi-finals.

How can I watch last 16 Champions League matches?

In the United States (US), Champions League round of 16 matches will be shown on Univision and live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Article continues below

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), Champions League round of 16 matches can be watched live on BT Sport and streamed online via BT Sport Live.