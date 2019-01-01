'Champions League is the biggest competition' - Salah doubts Guardiola's claim Premier League is most important

The Manchester City boss believes the season-long effort required to be successful domestically is tougher than winning European trophies

Mohamed Salah has responded to Pep Guardiola's claims that winning the Premier League is most important each season, instead claiming that the is the trophy everyone wants to win.

Salah and his team-mates came out on top in Europe last season, winning the club's sixth European Cup with victory over in the final in Madrid.

Guardiola, meanwhile, guided to an unprecedented domestic treble in , but came up short in the Champions League as his side were knocked out by Spurs in the quarter-finals.

Despite being widely regarded as his generation's finest coach, the Catalan has not won the continent's biggest prize since 2011 with , with City having not made past the last-eight since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

Upon that defeat to Tottenham in April, Guardiola claimed that success domestically meant more than in Europe, saying: "The Champions League is seven games, you can win the Champions League but the league is every three days in the same month.

"I'm sorry but it's much more important what these guys have done the whole season."

But Salah, who scored the opener in June's final at the Wanda Metropolitano from the penalty spot, does not agree with the City boss and feels that they would both choose the Champions League given the option between that and winning the Premier League.

"Honestly, I didn't know that he [Guardiola] said that, but I think if you give him a choice to choose which one, he would choose the Champions League," Salah told CNN.

"That's my opinion. I'm not talking about him, but my opinion. It's the biggest competition in football, so everyone wants to win it.

"Every coach, every player wants to win it, dreams of winning it. So, of course, the Premier League also is something big, but still the Champions League is the biggest competition."

On winning the trophy itself he added: "It's a dream for everyone, the city, the players, to win a Champions League is something so great and something very big.

"So everyone was having that special moment. I was feeling like a kid whose dream comes true."

Salah will next be in action on Wednesday when Liverpool take on winners and domestic rivals in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

And the international is looking forward to facing off against his former club, who are still finding their feet under new manager Frank Lampard.

He added: "I love these games. Big games and a final game. They want to win with a new coach and we also want to win it."