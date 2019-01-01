Champions League: Club Brugge’s Percy Tau starts against Real Madrid

Having missed his side’s draw with Galatasaray, the South Africa international has been handed a starting role against Zinedine Zidane’s men

Percy Tau will start when face in Tuesday’s fixture.

The 25-year-old made Philippe Clement’s starting XI after missing his side’s 0-0 opening matchday draw with Turkish outfit, .

In the European competition, the South African last featured in his side’s 2-1 triumph over LASK at Jan Breydelstadion, after replacing Lois Openda in the second half of the qualifying round.

Tau leads a three-man attack that comprises of ’s Emmanuel Dennis and ’s Emmanuel Dennis.

He will be hoping for his first Champions League group stage goal for the Blue-Black

A point at Santiago Bernabeu will boost their chances of progressing from a tough group which also includes PSG.