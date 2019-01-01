Champions League 2020 final: Where it's being played, fixture date & tickets

The venue for the 2019-20 showpiece holds fond memories for Liverpool. Here's everything you need to know...

Although Liverpool and Tottenham have not yet played the 2019 Champions League final, preparations for the event in a year are already well advanced.

It will be the 65th season of European football and the 28th since the premier competition was rebranded to the .

Where is the 2020 Champions League final being played?

It was announced by UEFA on May 24, 2018 that the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul had been selected to host the Champions League final of 2020.

The bidding process had started in September 2017, when UEFA invited associations to express their interest and put forward plans for the final.

With to be played shortly after this showpiece, European football’s governing body instructed that countries hosting games in that competition would not be considered.

As such, there were only two venues put forward, with the Turkish bid seeing off that of the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, which hosted the 2014 final, won 4-1 by over .

This will be the second time the Ataturk Stadium has been the stage of this event, 15 years after it was last used.

The 2005 match is regarded as one of the most iconic in the history of football, as recovered from a 3-0 half-time deficit to salvage a 3-3 draw against before beating the Italian outfit 3-2 on penalties.

That fixture has gone down in history as the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’.

What date will the 2020 Champions League final be played on?

Recent finals have often encroached into June, though with Euro 2020 just around the corner, the date for this game has been set as May 30, on the now-customary Saturday slot for the final.

Like the majority of group stage games, it will be an 8pm BST kick-off (3pm ET), with the local time 10pm.

How do I apply for 2020 Champions League final tickets?

UEFA has yet to release details of the application process for tickets for the match, though it is likely to follow closely the 2019 process.

For the 2018-19 match, ticket applications were welcomed from March 14 until March 21 – around two to three months before the final.

Fans then received a notification by April 5 instructing them if they were successful in the ballot.

Applicants could enter for up to two tickets, each of which is personalised in a bid to prevent touting.

There were four different pricing categories for the 2019 final, ranging from €600 (£520/$675) down to €70.