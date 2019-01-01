CFL 2019: Jaime Santos Colado shines as East Bengal outclass Kalighat MS

The Red and Golds returned to winning ways with a convincing win over Kalighat Milan Sangha in their seventh match of the CFL 2019...

beat Kalighat Milan Sangha 4-2 in their seventh match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division 'A' on Thursday at the club ground.

Jaime Santos scored a brace (65' and 83'), Karamoko Lassine's own goal (59') and Bidyasagar Singh's strike (42') confirmed full points for East Bengal. Tuhin Sikdar (38') and Rahul Kumar Paswan (82') scored for the visitors.

Alejandro Menendez continued to shuffle the starting XI as he made nine changes in the lineup which lost to Peerless SC in the last match. Only Pintu Mahata and Lalthuammawia Ralte retained their place.

As expected East Bengal were the more dominant side in the first half of the game and started to attack right from the word go. Juan Mera Gonzalez controlled the game in the midfield. The new Spaniard grabbed all the attention with his silky touches and dribbling abilities.

Jaime Santos Colado, who looked a bit off-colour in the first half, should have broken the deadlock in the 30th minute when he had an empty net in front of him but he failed to keep his header on target.

In the 38th minute, against the run of play, Tuhin Sikdar gave the visitors the lead with an excellent strike. The player who had just taken the field a minute back turned out to be the ‘Super Sub’. The striker entered the box and kept a curler which entered the goal through the top corner of the far post.

But East Bengal responded quickly as Bidyasagar netted the equaliser within four minutes. Mera’s curling cross had almost gone in but Kalighat custodian Somnath Dutta somehow got his hand to the ball. Bidyasagar received it and took a shot which was initially blocked but he found the back of the net from the rebound.

The Red and Golds looked determined to take the lead in the second half as they increased the intensity of their attacks. Pintu could have put his team in front in the 50th minute after receiving a through ball from Jaime but failed to find the back of the net from a one-on-one situation.

The giants finally got their much-needed lead at the stroke of the hour mark when Kalighat Tuhin Sikdar’s clearance hit his teammate Karamoko Lassine and went inside the goal. Juan Mera took a short corner and Pintu attempted a shot from a wide-angle which Tuhin wanted to clear but it resulted in a goal for East Bengal.

Jaime Santos finally got his name into the scores sheet in the 65th minute. Bidyasagar Singh entered the box beating opposition goalkeeper but Karamoko cleared the ball. Jaime received it at the edge of the box and pushed it into an empty net.

Kalighat came back into the match in the 82nd minute when Rahul Kumar Paswan received a through ball down the middle from a counter-attack and found the back of the net comfortably. But East Bengal responded quickly as Jaime completed his brace and team’s fourth goal in the next minute.