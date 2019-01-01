Celtic vs Hamilton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Brendan Rodgers's side are aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership by overcoming Accies at Parkhead

Celtic continue their run of home matches when they play host to Hamilton at Parkhead on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers’s side have returned to action hungry for success after their loss to Rangers before the winter break and have recorded victories over Airdrie in the Scottish Cup and St Mirren in the league since competitive action resumed last weekend.

On Saturday, they will start as hot favourites against a Hamilton side in the grip of a relegation battle.

Game Celtic vs Hamilton Academical Date Saturday, January 25 Time 3pm GMT / 10am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live online via Celtic TV.

US TV channel Online stream N/A Celtic TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or streamed live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, Bain, De Vries Defenders Izaguirre, Benkovic, J. Hendry, Simunovic, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Compper, Ajer, Ralston, Miller Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Morgan, Allan, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Mulumbu, Burke, Hayes, Christie Forwards Edouard, Johnston, Weah

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has a raft of problems to cope with once again. Kieran Tierney remains the headline injury absentee, though Eboue Kouassi and Olivier Ntcham also remain sidelined.

Tom Rogic is on international duty with Australia while Leigh Griffiths is still on personal leave.

There are also doubts over Tony Ralston, Odsonne Edouard and Dedryck Boyata.

After scoring twice in two games off the bench, Tim Weah must be a contender to start, though displacing any of the starting XI promises to be a tricky task.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Benkovic, Boyata, Izaguirre; Brown, McGregor; Forrest, Christie, Sinclair; Burke.

Position Hamilton squad Goalkeepers Woods, Mucha, Fulton, Marsden Defenders Tshiembe, Kilgallon, McMann, Gogic, Penny, Want, Sowah, McGowan, Gordon Midfielders Taiwo, Mackinnon, Martin, Monlouis, Kelly, Smith Forwards Imrie, Ogboe, Boyd, Brustad, Bingham, Keatings, Miller, Bloomfield

Hamilton will sweat over the fitness of Delphin Tshiembe, Darian MacKinnon and Mikel Miller prior to their trip to Celtic Park.

Marios Ogboe, meanwhile, will definitely miss out.

Possible Hamilton starting XI: Fulton; McGowan, Kilgallon, Gordon; McMann; Gogic, Andreu, Imrie, Taiwo; Boyd, Davies.

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are priced as 1/12 favourites to win with bet365. A draw can be backed at 10/1, while Hamilton are 20/1 outsiders.

Match Preview

Celtic finished 2018 exhausted following a hectic campaign that had started all the way back in mid-July.

The Hoops have had an injection of fresh blood over the course of the January window, with Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah coming into the squad and instantly providing a hit of adrenaline.

Both have been instrumental in the positive manner that they have started 2019, with comfortable wins over Airdrie and St Mirren, helping to leave manager Rodgers very satisfied.

“I said to the players that it's always the mark of good teams that you play well at the weekend but then put in a better performance in your midweek game,” he said.

“I thought defensively we worked very hard, compact, pressed the game well, very co-ordinated, then really worked the ball well, showing patience but also the ability to create chances.”

Of course, both of their victories were to be expected against comparatively weak opponents, and on Saturday Celtic will again have to face up to the pressure of being red-hot favourites when they host Accies.

Hamilton were thumped 3-0 at home in midweek by Aberdeen, leaving them winless in their last eight games in all competitions.

Despite the pressure mounting on manager Martin Canning, he remains optimistic that his side can cause an upset at the weekend.

“If you go there doubting yourself or lacking that little bit of confidence, good players sense that and they can really punish you,” he said.

“We have got to go there with the belief that we can get something from the game, everyone working hard, the concentration high and approaching that game no different to how we would normally approach those games and see if we can take something from it.”

With Celtic suddenly replete with attacking options and beginning to show the kind of swagger expected of them, Hamilton could not make the trip to Glasgow’s East End at a worse time.