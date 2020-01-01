Cebio Soukou scores as Arminia Bielefeld hold VFB Stuttgart

The Blues’ Bundesliga ambition got a major boost thanks their draw at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, with the Benin Republic international finding target

Cebio Soukou’s strike helped Arminia Bielefeld earn a 1-1 draw versus VFB in Monday’s second division game.



The visitors came into the game on the back of a four-match winning streak, while the hosts were hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Greuther Furth.

After a goalless first-half at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart took the lead courtesy of Mario Gomez’s 56th minute strike thanks to an assist from Nicolas Gonzalez.

Superb cross by @nicoivang19from from the left wing and a superb run by @Mario_Gomez, who escapes the @arminia defense and heads into the net!!!! Yesssssss!!!#VfBDSC 1-0 (56‘)



pic.twitter.com/LI6erQ2FjD — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) March 9, 2020

Needing at least a draw to boost their promotion ambition, manager Uwe Neuhaus threw in Soukou for Manuel Prieti in the 65th minute.



It took the Benin Republic international 11 minutes to make his presence felt after firing past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel for his fourth league of the season.

’s Silas Wamangituka was in action for 78 minutes before making way for Roberto Massimo as Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team laboured in vain to get the winner.

With this draw, Arminia Bielefeld remain as league leaders with 51 points from 25 outings, while Stuttgart are second after amassing 45 points.

Soukou’s team, who are now unbeaten in their last ten matches across all competitions welcome Osnabruck to Bielefelder Alm in their next outing on Friday, while Stuttgart visit Wehen Wiesbaden two days later.