Cavani to miss PSG vs Man Utd Champions League last-16 clash

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a further blow ahead of their Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester United with the news that Edinson Cavani will miss the game.

The Uruguayan striker limped off of PSG's 1-0 win over Bordeaux with a thigh problem after scoring the Ligue 1 encounter's only goal.

The injury was a bad sign for coach Thomas Tuchel, who admitted after the game that it appeared to be serious, telling Canal+: "Honestly, I don't know if he will be here on Tuesday. If he leaves us at half-time, I'm afraid it's serious. The sight of the injury worries me. It is definitely not a good sign."

Tuchel was just as downbeat on Sunday when he gave an update on Cavani's condition, telling Telefoot: "There is no good news this morning. He has undergone exams and there will be more tests here at the training centre. My feeling is that it will be very difficult for him to feature in Manchester."

