Castelletto: Nantes sign Cameroon defender from Ligue 1 rivals Brest

The 25-year-old has agreed to join the Canaries on July 1, at the end of his contract at Brest

have confirmed the signing of Jean-Charles Castelletto on a free transfer from rivals Brest.

The international penned a three-year contract that will keep him at Stade de la Beaujoire until 2023.

“FC Nantes is very happy to announce the signing of Jean-Charles Castelletto (25 years old), who will arrive free of any commitment on July 1 from the Stade Brestois 29,” the club statement read.

Le FC Nantes est très heureux d’annoncer la signature jusqu'en 2023 de Jean-Charles Castelletto (25 ans), qui arrive libre, en provenance du @SB29 🖊#BienvenueJeanCharles — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) May 26, 2020

Castelleto gave an impressive account of himself in his debut Ligue 1 season with his fine defensive displays.

He played in 22 matches in the just-concluded season, helping Brest finish 14th in the league table with a goal to his credit.

"I am very happy to be able to sign at FC Nantes. It is a very large French football club in which I hope to be able to achieve great things. I am impatient to start and to discover my new teammates,” the 25-year-old told the club website.

The centre-back joins 's Moses Simon, 's Mehdi Abeid, DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy and the Mali trio of Kalifa Coulibaly, Molla Wague and Charles Traore in Christian Gourcuff's team ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Castelleto started his football career at Auxerre Academy in 2012 and he featured for the club in Ligue 2, before moving to to join in 2015.

After struggling for playing time in the first half of the 2015-16 Belgian First Division A season, he was loaned to Royal Excel Mouscron for the remainder of the campaign where he played 10 league matches.

His lack of playing time at Brugge, forced him to return to to join second division club Red Star on a season-long loan.

The Cameroonian defender joined Brest at the end of the temporary deal in 2017 and helped Pirates earn promotion to Ligue 1 in 2019.

Born in France to an Italian father and Cameroonian mother, Castelletto played for France's youth teams across all levels before making his only appearance for the Indomitable Lions in November 2017.

His debut outing for Cameroon was against Zambia in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying fixture in Ndola where he came on as a second-half substitute in the 2-2 draw.