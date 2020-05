CAS to hear Manchester City appeal against Champions League ban in June

The Premier League champions are contesting UEFA's decision handed down in February

’s appeal against the club's two-year ban will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on June 8-10.

UEFA handed down the punishment, which includes a €30 million fine (£25m/$33m), to the Premier League giants in February for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

More to follow.