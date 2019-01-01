Carlos Kameni: Cameroon goalkeeper leaves Fenerbahce

The highly experienced goalkeeper has parted ways with the Yellow Canaries after failing to get sufficient playing time

Carlos Kameni has left Turkish Super Lig side on a mutual agreement.

The 35-year-old joined the Yellow Canaries in the summer of 2017 but was limited to 14 appearances across all competitions.

Despite still being left with a year on his contract, the international has decided to terminate his deal with the Turkish giants.

Kameni started his professional career in , joining Le Havre but could not break into the first team, making only two league appearances for the side throughout his four-year stay.

In an attempt to enjoy regular playing time, the goalkeeper teamed up with on loan but could not realise his desire.

In 2004, he signed for where he left an indelible mark, featuring in 222 league games and helping the Spanish side claim the 2006 title.

Kameni joined rivals Malaga in 2012 and went on to make 113 appearances for the club before departing the side for Fenerbahce after a five-year stay.

The goalkeeper is believed to be interested in returning to where he flourished during his time with Espanyol and Malaga.