Share Follow GOAL on Google

AC Milan have confirmed that legendary figure Carlo Ancelotti will be inducted into the club's prestigious Hall of Fame next month. The current Brazil head coach is set to make an emotional return to San Siro to receive the honour before the Rossoneri face off against Parma in Serie A.

Advertisement

Iconic return to San Siro

The legendary Ancelotti is heading back to his old stomping ground for a special ceremony on December 6. The current Brazil manager has been selected as one of the three greatest midfielders in the illustrious history of the Rossoneri, earning him a permanent place among the club's all-time icons.

Adding to the sentiment of the occasion, the presentation will take place just before kick-off against Parma. This is particularly significant as Parma represents Ancelotti's hometown club and is also one of the former teams he managed during his storied career. Former team-mate Daniele Massaro has been selected to hand over the trophy to the man affectionately known as 'Carletto' by the Milan support.

Ancelotti's playing legacy

While many younger fans recognise him for his tactical brilliance on the touchline, Ancelotti was a vital cog in the legendary Milan side of the late 1980s, playing a key role in the team that won every major honour under Arrigo Sacchi.

Ancelotti represented AC Milan from 1987 until retiring in 1992, making 160 appearances during his five-year spell at the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists. He also enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Rossoneri, winning two European Cups, two Serie A titles, two UEFA Super Cups, an Intercontinental Cup and an Italian Super Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Master of the dugout

Ancelotti's connection with the club grew even stronger when he returned to San Siro as head coach in 2001.

Next matches MIL Serie A 14:45 PAR

As a manager, Ancelotti returned to San Siro between 2001 and 2009, guiding the Rossoneri to two Champions League titles, a Serie A crown, two UEFA Super Cups, a Club World Cup, a Coppa Italia and an Italian Super Cup, further cementing his reputation as a European specialist.

Milan face crucial league tests

AC Milan currently sit fourth in the Serie A table with 27 points, eight behind leaders Lazio, but with a game in hand. The Rossoneri are preparing to face Cagliari on Monday before taking on Parma on December 6 as they look to close the gap at the top of the table.