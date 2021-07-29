Carling Black Label: Six Kaizer Chiefs players doubtful for Soweto derby

At least two of the Amakhosi players voted into the starting XI will not be able to participate in the season curtain-raiser

Kaizer Chiefs will not have six key players available for Sunday’s Carling Black Label Cup encounter against Orlando Pirates.

Star midfielder Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic are some of the high-profile players who will miss the match against traditional foes Pirates.

Defender Siyabonga Ngezana, Lebogang Manayama and Dumisani Zuma will also not be able to take part.

Billiat and Nurkovic were both voted into the Chiefs starting XI by fans ahead of Sunday’s game but will be unavailable.

“We have quite a long list out. Lebo Manyama, Leo Castro, are definitely out. Zuma is out. A couple of players left us,” said Baxter as per iDiski Times.

“Khama went down today with some sort of flu. We need to be careful and do all the Covid-19 tests. Siya has gone down with a hamstring history. Samir, also is recovering from a knee injury. The list is long, there are a lot of players who won’t be included.”

Chiefs will also start life without Willard Katsande whose contract was not renewed by Baxter.

Despite the players missing from the squad, high expectations remain on the Soweto giants for this encounter, expectations Baxter was keen to downplay.

“As a coach you’ve got to be very careful making hot air type of promises just to stir up enthusiasm‚” said Baxter as per Sowetan Live.

“Kaizer Chiefs have not won anything for a long time. They have gotten close‚ but they’ve not won anything. When I first came it was the same sort of situation. Now I didn’t promise that I would win something in the first year when I was here before‚ and I won’t promise that now.

“Because those sort of over-optimistic promises in some way put pressure on these players who have got to go out and deliver that. But what I will promise them [the supporters] is that the work that we do here at Naturena will prepare these soldiers for battle.

“And when we go into battle I will promise them that we will not sell ourselves cheaply. That will be a promise that I will make them. Now hopefully that will lead to results, confidence in the group, belief in what we’re doing, and that will fuel better results, and we will then kick on, and start to bring some pride to the supporters, and pride to the players.

“And I’m not saying it’s not been done before, but I’m just saying that is what needs to be done if we’re going to have the sort of results that we need to pick up some silverware.”