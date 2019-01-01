Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd to face Colchester, Liverpool get Aston Villa in quarter-final

The two Manchester clubs face lower league opposition with two all-Premier League ties completing the last eight of the competition

will face League Two Colchester in the quarter-finals while travel to .

Holders are away at Oxford United, with hosting Leicester.

Colchester are the lowest ranked team left in the competition having beaten fellow League Two side Crawley on Tuesday to reach this stage for just the second time in their history.

John McGreal’s side have already caused a shock this season after beating on penalties in round three last month.

EFL Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Oxford United v Manchester City

Manchester United v Colchester

Aston Villa v Liverpool

v Leicester