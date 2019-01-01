Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd to face Colchester, Liverpool get Aston Villa in quarter-final
Comments()
Getty
Manchester United will face League Two Colchester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals while Liverpool travel to Aston Villa.
Holders Manchester City are away at Oxford United, with Everton hosting Leicester.
Colchester are the lowest ranked team left in the competition having beaten fellow League Two side Crawley on Tuesday to reach this stage for just the second time in their history.
John McGreal’s side have already caused a shock this season after beating Tottenham on penalties in round three last month.
More to follow...
EFL Cup quarter-final draw in full:
Oxford United v Manchester City
Manchester United v Colchester
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Leicester