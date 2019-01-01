Carabao Cup 2019-20: Fixtures, teams, draw dates & all you need to know

Goal brings you all you need to know about this year's edition of the Carabao Cup, where Man City will be aiming for their seventh title

The 2019-20 first round is set to begin in August, with the draw Championship, League One and League Two sides having been confirmed on June 20.

Last season, won their second consecutive Carabao Cup after defeating on penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium and will be keen to add a seventh title to their trophy cabinet.

The final is set to be played on March 1, 2020.

With the tournament starting soon, Goal has your complete guide, including participating teams, draw information, fixture schedules and scores.

Carabao Cup 2019-20 format

All 92 clubs competing in the Premier League and the English Football League enter the 2019-20 Carabao Cup, with participation distributed across the divisions.

The competition will be played over seven rounds, with single leg ties throughout, minus in the semi-finals.

In round one, the draw will be split into northern and southern clubs with 22 Championship clubs and all League One and League Two clubs entering.

The likes of , Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Hotspur will enter the third round due to their participation in Europe.

Date Round Clubs entering in this round Clubs advancing from previous round No of games Aug 2019 First round (70 clubs) 24 clubs from League Two

24 clubs from League One

22 clubs from Championship N/A 35 Aug 2019 Second round (50 clubs) 2 clubs from Championship

13 Premier League clubs (not involved in European competition) 35 winners from first round 25 Sept 2019 Third round (32 clubs) 7 Premier League clubs (involved in European competition) 25 winners from second round 16 Oct 2019 Fourth round (16 clubs) No entries 16 winners from third round 8 Dec 2019 Quarter-finals (8 clubs) No entries 8 winners from fourth round 4 Jan 2020 Semi-finals (4 clubs) No entries 4 winners from fifth round 2 Mar 1 Final (2 clubs) No entries 2 winners from semi-finals 1

Carabao Cup 2019-20 first round

70 clubs will participate in the first round, with 24 teams from League Two (tier four), 24 from League One (tier three), and 22 from the Championship (tier two).

The draw for this round, which took place on June 20, was divided between 'northern' and 'southern' sections. Teams were drawn against a team from the same section.

Date Fixture Aug 12 Colchester United vs Swindon Aug 12 AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons Aug 12 Oxford United vs Peterborough United Aug 12 vs Aug 12 Plymouth Argyle vs Leyton Orient Aug 12 Wycome Wanderers vs Reading Aug 12 Charlton Athletic vs Forest Green Rovers Aug 12 Gillingham vs Newport County Aug 12 Stevenage vs Southend United Aug 12 Luton Town vs Ipswich Town Aug 12 Walsall vs Crawley Town Aug 12 Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham Town Aug 12 vs Cambridge United Aug 12 Conventry City vs Exeter City Aug 12 vs Northampton Town Aug 12 vs Aug 12 Portsmouth vs Aug 12 Tranmere Rovers vs Aug 12 Grimsby Town vs Doncaster Rovers Aug 12 vs Stoke Aug 12 Port Vale vs Burton Albion Aug 12 vs Fleetwood Town Aug 12 Bradford City vs Aug 12 Blackpool vs Macclesfield Town Aug 12 vs Oldham Athletic Aug 12 Mansfield Town vs Morecambe Aug 12 Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland Aug 12 Scunthorpe United vs Aug 12 Rochdale vs Wanderers Aug 12 Huddersfield vs Lincoln City Aug 12 vs Crewe Alexandra Aug 12 Shrewsbury Town vs United Aug 12 vs Bury Aug 12 Salford City vs Leeds Aug 12 Barnsley vs Carlisle

Carabao Cup 2019-29 on TV

In the United Kingdom, the Carabao Cup will be broadcast and livestreamed on Sky Sports while in the United States, the competition will be shown on ESPN channels.

Carabao Cup 2019-20 rules

The English Football League (EFL) clubs voted to implement a number of changes to this year's Carabao Cup at the annual EFL Summer Conference in , held in June 2018. Extra-time will be abandoned for all rounds except for the final, with ties advancing straight to penalty shoot-outs in the nature that the scoreline is a draw at the end of regular time.

This was introduced in order to limit issues of "additional fatigue", as Carabao Cup fixtures typically take place in the middle of the week with Premier League matches occurring at the weekend a few days before and after.

The ABBA penalty system trial was also eliminated, with the format for penalty shoot-outs now reverting to the standard ABAB penalty-taker format.

Seeding has also been removed from the first two rounds, though the first round's organisation relied on a regional basis.

Video assistant refereeing (VAR) has also been implemented for use at fixtures played at Premier League grounds, such as Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford.

Will away goals count in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage?

Following on the abolition of extra-time, starting from the semi-final stage, if both teams are level after the end of full-time during the second leg, the game will go directly into a penalty shoot-out with no away goals rule implemented starting from last season.

In previous editions of the competition, the away goal rule was administered in the semi-final stage in the same manner as it is used in the knockout rounds. If, for instance, the away team scored a goal in the first leg that ended in a 1-1 draw, with the second leg ending 0-0, then that team would have progressed to the final courtesy of the away goals rule.

Now, though, no such rule will be considered and second-leg stalemates will be decided ultimately by penalty shoot-out.

As regulation 14.5 of the tournament explains: “In the Semi-Final ties, if the aggregate score is level at the end of the second game no extra time shall be played and the tie shall be decided by the taking of kicks from the penalty mark in accordance with procedures as approved by IFAB.”

Why is the League Cup called the Carabao Cup?

Up until 2016, the tournament was named the English Football League Cup (EFL Cup) instead of the League Cup, following the rebranding of the Football League to the English Football League.

Officially, the EFL Cup is known as the Carabao Cup due to the energy drink being the tournament's official sponsors. The name changes depending on which brand sponsors the tournament, typically a brand of energy or alcoholic drink.

Prior to Carabao's sponsorship of the tournament starting from 2017, the competition was called the EFL Cup (2016-17), the Capital One Cup (2012-13 to 2015-16), the Carling Cup (sponsored by Molsoon Coors from 2003-04 to 2011-12), the Worthington Cup (sponsored by Worthington's from 1998-99 to 2002-03), and the Coca-Cola Cup (from 1992-93 to 1997-98).

Carabao & League Cup past winners

Liverpool are the club to have won the Carabao Cup the most times, winning their eighth title in 2012 when they defeated on penalties. They have been runners-up in the competition four times, last coming in second in 2016 when they were defeated by Manchester City in the shootout.

Man City lifted their sixth Carabao Cup in 2019 when they beat Chelsea on penalties, making them the club to have won the trophy the second-highest amount of times in English football.

, and Chelsea have all won the Carabao Cup five times each.

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have both won the competition four times each, with the win in 2008 being the last time the north London side last lifted a piece of silverware.

Only lists teams who have won it the most times.