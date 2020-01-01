Capello warns Martinez against becoming Barca substitute

The Argentine star will struggle to secure a starting spot at Camp Nou, according to the veteran manager

Fabio Capello praised star Lautaro Martinez, but warned the forward it was better to be starting at the club than being on the bench at .

Martinez has been linked with a move to the La Liga giants, having scored 16 goals in 31 games for Inter this season.

While Capello is impressed by the international, the former and head coach said Martinez would face a challenge to break into Barcelona's starting side.

"Lautaro Martinez is a very good player," he told El Larguero.

"He has everything – a lot of quality, very fast moves and also he's very good when he shoots on goal.



"Going to Barcelona and becoming a starter with Luis Suarez there is difficult. I think it is better to be a starter at Inter than a substitute at Barcelona."

Martinez has scored 25 goals in 66 games for Inter since arriving at the club from Racing Club in 2018.

Capello also warned Martinez against a move to Barcelona last month, while stating Real Madrid may be the only club in that don't suffer significantly from the coronavirus pandemic.

"It seems to me that, economically, in Spain the only team that will not be destroyed in this pandemic is Real Madrid. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are going to suffer a lot," Capello told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The market will be revolutionised. Absurd numbers have been reached for the transfers. We will return to a more reasonable level. Smart managers will be necessary to fix the system. Egotism can be fatal."

With La Liga clubs now back in training, it's hoped the competition can resume in June with Barcelona currently top of the table.

La Liga boss Javier Tebas has welcomed the return to training as he sets his sights on restarting the competition with games potentially played every day.

"We shouldn't have any problems playing on Mondays across the eleven rounds of matches we have left to play. I hope for some sense from the Royal Spanish Football Federation on this," Tebas said.

"It's very important for us to be able to give both our national and international broadcasters, and fans across the world, football on as many days as possible to ensure as little disruption as possible."