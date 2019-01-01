Live Scores
Africa U17 Cup of Nations

Cameroon U17 0-0 (4-3 pens) Angola U17: Young Indomitable Lions win to set up final date with Guinea

Shengolpix
Cameroon defied their numerical disadvantage to dismiss Angola and will now meet Guinea in the final on Sunday

Ten-man Cameroon stormed into the Africa U17 Cup of Nations final following a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Angola at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Wednesday.

The Young Indomitable Lions will now meet Guinea in Sunday’s final at the same venue.

It was a day of goalless regulation time action and penalty shootouts as Guinea also needed the lottery of kick-outs to beat Nigeria 10-9, following a 0-0 draw earlier in the day.

Despite losing red-carded captain captain Fabrice Ndzie Mezama just two minutes into the second half, Cameroon held their nerve to force the match into a goalless affair, before prevailing via penalties.

The Cameroonians even dominated ball possession despite being one man short.

For all his industry on the right wing, Angola;s star man Zito was a constant danger to the West Africans but could not break the steely Cameroonian defence.

Rivaldo Cambuta and Porfirio Abrantes missed the penalties to deny Angola a place in the final.

The Angolans will now meet fellow losing semi-finalists Nigeria in Saturday’s third place playoff.

