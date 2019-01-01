Cameroon U17 0-0 (4-3 pens) Angola U17: Young Indomitable Lions win to set up final date with Guinea

Cameroon defied their numerical disadvantage to dismiss Angola and will now meet Guinea in the final on Sunday

Ten-man stormed into the Africa U17 Cup of Nations final following a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Angola at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Wednesday.

The Young Indomitable Lions will now meet Guinea in Sunday’s final at the same venue.

It was a day of goalless regulation time action and penalty shootouts as Guinea also needed the lottery of kick-outs to beat 10-9, following a 0-0 draw earlier in the day.

Despite losing red-carded captain captain Fabrice Ndzie Mezama just two minutes into the second half, Cameroon held their nerve to force the match into a goalless affair, before prevailing via penalties.

The Cameroonians even dominated ball possession despite being one man short.

For all his industry on the right wing, Angola;s star man Zito was a constant danger to the West Africans but could not break the steely Cameroonian defence.

Rivaldo Cambuta and Porfirio Abrantes missed the penalties to deny Angola a place in the final.

The Angolans will now meet fellow losing semi-finalists Nigeria in Saturday’s third place playoff.