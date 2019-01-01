Cameroon sack head coach Seedorf following Afcon 2019 exit

The Indomitable Lions have parted ways with their head coach, over a week after their exit to Nigeria

have sacked coach Clarence Seedorf, the Cameroonian Football Federation has announced.

The Indomitable Lions had a disappointing outing at the 2019 (Afcon) where they were knocked out by in the Round of 16.

🇨🇲 @fecafoot announce that coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert have been relieved of their duties, following the Indomitable Lions' exit during the #AFCON2019 Round of 16.

They had taken over the roles in August 2018.



They had taken over the roles in August 2018. pic.twitter.com/TDALOus8qa — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 16, 2019

Seedorf’s position was already under scrutiny before the tournament. On Tuesday, the Cameroon football hierarchy decided to show him and assistant coach Patrick Kluivert the exit door after 11 months in charge.

"After consulting the Fecafoot Executive Committee and the Ministry of Sports and Education, in the wake of the premature elimination of Cameroon senior male national team from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Cameroon Football Federation, in conformity with the stipulations of the resolutive condition of their respective employment contracts, has decided to terminate the duties of coach Clarence Clyde Seedorf and his assistant Patrick Stephan Kluivert with immediate effect," a statement signed by Fecafoot president Seidou Mbombo Njoya read.

This decision came a day after Sports and Education Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi called for his dismissal on live television.

"Failures and inadequacies of technical supervision, as well as his inability to maintain discipline in the team, largely accounted for the failure of the Indomitable Lions at the 2019 Afcon, and these contradict the contract he signed on August 10, 2018," said Kombi.

Seedorf was criticised following his preference to work from outside Cameroon and only visit the country for a few days (for matches).

During his reign as head coach, the Dutchman boasted just three wins, with four draws and three defeats.