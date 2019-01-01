Cameroon midfielder Stephane Mbia returns to China

The former Cameroon captain has teamed up with the Nine-headed Bird after cancelling his contract with Toulouse

Stephane Mbia has returned to China with newly promoted Super League side Wuhan Zall.

The 32-year-old cancelled his contract with French Ligue 1 side Toulouse this January after failing to secure regular playing time.

He was limited to five appearances this season since teaming up with the Stadium TFC outfit last summer on a year deal.

Mbia had previously featured for Chinese side Hebei China Fortune, spending two years with them after arriving in 2016.

On Sunday, the Nine-headed Bird announced the signing of the midfielder after reaching personal agreement with him.

Article continues below

The 32-year-old started his career with Rennes in 2004 and made 105 league appearances, scoring four goals before joining Marseille in 2009.

Mbia who has 68 caps for Cameroon has also featured for Sevilla and Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

He will look to make his debut for his new club when they open their 2019 Super League season with Beijing Guoan on March 1.