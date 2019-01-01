Cameroon midfielder Feudjio out for eight months after knee surgery

She is set to be absent for her Spanish side until August following successful surgery on her left knee

Tenerife will be without midfielder Raissa Feudjio for around eight months after she underwent successful knee surgery on Wednesday, the Spanish Primera Iberdrola club announced.

The Spanish outfit had earlier said Feudjio would undergo an arthroscopic cleaning procedure in her left knee before surgery after her injury in a 1-0 win over on November 24.

Tenerife reported the operation was successful and international could immediately begin her rehabilitation.

"The Cameroonian player will cause the remainder of the season to be out," a club statement read.

"Raissa Feudjio was surgically operated on Wednesday morning in Hospiten Sur of a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee, suffered during the dispute of the match against Real Betis on November 24, at Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

"The medical services of the club indicate that this intervention took place according to the parameters set. Doctor Sanz Doblado repaired the damaged ligament of the mentioned player and in the next few hours he will be discharged, to later begin with the recovery work, around eight months.

"From the UDG Tenerife Egatesa we thank the Hospiten Group for the treatment received and the efficiency shown throughout the process."

⚽️💙 |PARTE MÉDICO| Nuestra jugadora Raissa Feudjio, intervenida con éxito en @hospiten de su rotura de ligamento cruzado anterior



🙌 Agradecidos por el trato y la eficiencia mostrada durante todo el proceso



👉https://t.co/uInK7rFor9#UDGTenerife #VíveloconNosotras pic.twitter.com/IfB7qf0mwV — UDG Tenerife Egatesa (@UDGTenerife) December 18, 2019

The 24-year-old, who has featured prominently in the opening nine matches of the season for David Amaral's side, is set to return in August 2020.

Article continues below

Since Feudjio's injury, Tenerife are winless in last three matches in Primera Iberdrola this term as they look to head into the mid-season break on a high against on Saturday.

The injury blow means she is out of the season which ends in May, forcing Tenerife to consider shopping for a replacement in the transfer window.

It will also see her miss the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo which is billed to be staged from July 24 to August 9 should Cameroon see off Zambia or in the final Caf qualifier/playoff early next year.