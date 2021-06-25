Camavinga & Saliba make France's Olympic squad as Mbappe is left out
Eduardo Camavinga and William Saliba have been included in France's squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been left out.
Other notable names to make the cut include Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin, with experience being mixed with youth.
Three players over the age of 23 are allowed in any selection, with most nations looking to make some marquee selections when making up their numbers.
Editors' Picks
- Start Shaw and Saka! Why England boss Southgate should embrace wing-backs as the game's new playmakers
- Man City lining up £100m move for Aston Villa's Grealish
- Tiago Tomas: Sporting's €60m wonderkid on Arsenal's transfer radar
- UAE Arabian Gulf League: Al-Jazira claim top spot after thrashing Sharjah FC 3-0
Who has made the France squad?
Highly-rated defender Saliba has not enjoyed the best of times since making a big-money move to Arsenal, as he waits on a competitive debut for the Gunners.
That may never come, with transfer talk doing the rounds again this summer, but he will be going in pursuit of gold medal glory.
Rennes starlet Camavinga, another those to be seeing his club future called into question, is expected to catch the eye in Asia this summer.
Gignac, who plies his trade in Mexico with Tigres, provides a prolific presence up front and has 36 senior caps to his name.
His club colleague, former Marseille and Newcastle star Thauvin, is another full international who has appeared for Les Bleus on 10 occasions.
More to follow...