Call of Duty: Warzone | Kante, Casimero or Fernandinho? who has the same characteristics of Arthur?

Call of Duty is among the most popular in the world among console players and fans, as it has gained great popularity thanks to its interesting game systems, legendary characters and the quality of its maps, which are things that everyone who played in the new mode of the game: Call of Duty: Warzone noticed.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play game mode that is universally available on all platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC).

Since the characters of the game have become popular among most players, we decided, at Goal.com, to compare them with the most important defensive midfielders in the world and see who among them has enough characteristics to be on the battlefield of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Today's character will be Arthur Kingsea, a man with a strong sense of loyalty to fight against his enemies, and who remains among the legendary characters of the game that made a strong comeback in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Arthur is the commander of the entire battalion, fighting fiercely in this version against the Nazis and helping to protect his homeland and put an end to the dangerous ideas spread by the enemies.

Ngolo Kante: The man whose smile never reflects his ferocity on the field and the extent of his technique in recovering the balls and being wherever he must to defend his team and secure what is like a line of fire in the football battle.

Article continues below

Casemiro: If we want to talk about a fierce fighter, we cannot lose sight of Real Madrid star Casemiro, a fierce player who is not even afraid to harm his opponents for the sake of his team.

Fernandinho: Guardiola's man of confidence is on the field and always takes the right decision at the right time