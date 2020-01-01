Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | "Thorne - Koulibaly" vs "Yegor - Vertonghen"

Who should make it into the "Coalition VS Allegiance" ultimate team?

Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to grow since its launch in March, with more than 60 million players heading to Verdansk to fight it out in the Gulag.

The game was built with battle royale fans in mind, but the game’s Battle Royale mode is only half of the equation. Players can also see how they fare in Warzone’s much more unique Plunder mode where the key to victory lies in becoming a skilled hoarder.

The game features two main factions of the Operators: the Coalition and the Allegiance. Both factions include a variety of Operators to choose from. The Coalition is a multinational alliance that consists of operators from SAS, Warcom and Demon Dogs, while the Allegiance is made up of the remnants of the Russian Forces in Urzikstan, foreign mercenaries and rogue NATO soldiers.

And while the Operators are getting famous among the gamers, Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We'll then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience will be involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For our second poll, we are going to be looking at Thorne from the Coalition faction and Yegor from the Allegiance one.

Thorne - Kalidou Koulibaly : In terms of the physical appearance, Thorne and Koulibaly are very similar. Both are Tall and muscular. Thorne is among the strongest and most bold operators in Warzone. He never let his teammates down which is something he has in common with the Senegalese defender, who is considered as one of the best players.

Yegor - Jan Vertonghen : Both blond, not very strong physically but very clever while in action. Yegor is the typical eastern European hustler but puts his “dark arts” to good use. Tough as nails despite a “smaller” frame compared to others and Spurs defender is not very different from that. He is a leader inside the pitch and uses his mind much more than his muscles.

