Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | "Talon - Mahrez" vs "Bale - Dybala"

Who should make it into the "Coalition VS Allegiance" ultimate team?

Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to grow since its launch in March, with more than 60 million players heading to Verdansk to fight it out in the Gulag.

The game was built with battle royale fans in mind, but the game’s Battle Royale mode is only half of the equation. Players can also see how they fare in Warzone’s much more unique Plunder mode where the key to victory lies in becoming a skilled hoarder.

Warzone supports solo, duo, trio, and quad playlists for its mainline battle royale mode, as well as a quad playlist for Plunder on the side.

More teams

Download Call Of Duty: Warzone

The game features two main factions of the Operators: the Coalition and the Allegiance. Both factions include a variety of Operators to choose from. The Coalition is a multinational alliance that consists of operators from SAS, Warcom and Demon Dogs, while the Allegiance is made up of the remnants of the Russian Forces in Urzikstan, foreign mercenaries and rogue NATO soldiers.

And while the Operators are getting famous among the gamers, Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We'll then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience will be involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For our new poll, we are going to be looking at Talon from the Coalition faction and Bale from the Allegiance one.

Talon - Mahrez : Mahrez is a quick, skilful and smart player. He is a fantastic technician with an abundance of tricks and skills with which he can beat his man and drive into the penalty area. Talon, like Mahrez, is not afraid to take on his man and tends to take the direct route. He is intelligent and his shooting skills are among the best in Call of Duty.



Bale - Dybala : Dybala is not the strongest from a physical point of view but makes up for this with his agility, explosiveness and pace over short to medium distances. He uses his low centre of gravity to elude opponents and dribble his way out of congested areas. Bale, like Paulo Dybala, is a technical operator. All his moves are well-drilled and he is a great long-range shooter, much like Dybala, who is precise from free-kicks.

Article continues below

Who should feature is the Coalition vs Allegiance utlimate team? vote below