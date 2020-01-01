Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | "Raines - Fernandinho" vs "Zane - Kante"

Who should make it into the "Coalition VS Allegiance" ultimate team?

Ever since battle shooter games became the talk of the town, ‘Call of Duty’ has been a tour de force. With ‘Call of Duty Mobile’, ‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare’ and now with ‘Call of Duty Warzone’, the game has built quite a fan following.

The Battle Royale mode in Warzone is packed with surprises. It starts with about 150 players landing in a fictional city and then collecting weapons, ammo, grenades and other necessary items to fight each other. The gigantic play area or map keeps on shrinking. Last man standing wins. There are also options to play alone or to form teams of 2, 3 or 4 players.

More teams

The game features two main factions of the Operators: the Coalition and the Allegiance. Both factions include a variety of Operators to choose from. The Coalition is a multinational alliance that consists of operators from SAS, Warcom and Demon Dogs, while the Allegiance is made up of the remnants of the Russian Forces in Urzikstan, foreign mercenaries and rogue NATO soldiers.

And while the Operators are getting famous among the gamers, Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We'll then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience will be involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For our fifth poll, we are going to be looking at Raines from the Coalition faction and Zane from the Allegiance one.

Raines - Fernandinho : Raines is a hard working operator. You can rely on him to cover your back. A balanced man who thinks twice before taking any decision. Fernandinho shares many of these attributes. He is the man of trust of Guardiola in the field as he usually takes the right decision in the right time.

Zane - N'golo Kante : Zane is one of the most experienced operators of the Allegiance faction. In fact, he is wise and knows exactly how to guide his teammates. He does not talk much, but he is merciless when needed. Kante is a man you can compare to Zane as he is wise too, he prefers to speak inside the football pitch and he is one of the toughest midfielders in the Premier League.

Who should feature is the Coalition vs Allegiance utlimate team? vote below