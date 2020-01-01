Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | "Otter - Skriniar" vs "Krueger - Umtiti"

Who should make it into the "Coalition VS Allegiance" ultimate team?

Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to grow since its launch in March, with more than 60 million players heading to Verdansk to fight it out in the Gulag.

The free-to-play game has two modes — the Standard Battle royale mode and the Plunder mode, where players need to collect cash lying around the streets or through contacts activated by tablets on the map.

The game pits 150 players against one another in teams of two,three, four or solo across two game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder.

More teams

Another addition that makes Warzone different is the all-new Gulag, or prison, where players who die in battle royale mode get a chance to fight one-on-one with another prisoner for a second chance to get back into the game.

Download Call Of Duty: Warzone

The game features two main factions of the Operators: the Coalition and the Allegiance. Both factions include a variety of Operators to choose from. The Coalition is a multinational alliance that consists of operators from SAS, Warcom and Demon Dogs, while the Allegiance is made up of the remnants of the Russian Forces in Urzikstan, foreign mercenaries and rogue NATO soldiers.

And while the Operators are getting famous among the gamers, Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We'll then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience will be involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For our fourth poll, we are going to be looking at Otter from the Coalition faction and Krueger from the Allegiance one.

Otter - Skriniar : Skriniar is the kind of defenders most strikers don't like to face. He is smart and can predict easily his opponents moves in the field, which makes him recover the balls and stop the attacks easily. Otter is a very tough operator. He is merciless with his enemies and always ready to give a hand to his teammates. They both make a great combo.

Krueger - Umtiti : The word fear is not in their dictionary. Their mental strength is their major asset to face their opponents. They are relentless with an iron will and have a great sense of sacrifice.

Article continues below

Who should feature is the Coalition vs Allegiance utlimate team? vote below