Activision’s long running AAA FPS series offers us a whole new experience with this year’s release

It promises to immerse deeply and give the players the opportunity to see the war through the eyes of characters inspired by real soldiers who fought in WWII.

The Multiplayer modes and maps will include destructible environmental features that can be used to open new pathways through the battlefield, and a new ‘blind fire’ mechanic will, allow players to fire from behind cover without looking.

Call Of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer will feature over 20 maps: 16 of the 20 multiplayer maps will offer core 6v6 modes, while the other four maps will focus on smaller 2v2 skirmishes.

On top of that, the Call of Duty Battle Royale game Warzone will receive new Call of Duty: Vanguard content as well as an all-new map.

One standout novelty to talk about is Champion Hill, the brand-new mode coming to Call of Duty Vanguard:

This mode is a Round-Robin, Limited-Life Deathmatch Tournament, with squad sizes ranging from (1v1) to (2v2) and (3v3). It will be available in full game at launch.

All players have the same starting Loadout — Primary Weapon, Secondary Weapon, Lethal Equipment, and Tactical Equipment and can upgrade their Loadout with Cash dropped in-game or by earning eliminations.

Every player starts with $500 in Cash before the first Combat Round and each round is a 60-second Deathmatch on a variety of small maps (e.g., Airstrip, Market), all located within one massive map which is a combination of four combat arenas and a central Buy Area. There are no load times in Champion Hill – only action.

And to throw in one final twist, the number of lives is 12 in (2V2) or 18 in (3V3) shared between squad mates: the last squad with remaining lives wins.

Excitingly, the Zombies mode will make its return, and will revolve around surviving the relentless onslaught of the undead.

PlayStation, and specifically PS5 Players, will be able to take advantage of the many aspects available to them such as:

Breath-taking Immersion of Vanguard on PS5 with features such as

Haptic Feedback via the DualSense wireless controller. The players will feel the effects and impact of their in-game actions – explosions for example - through dynamic sensory feedback

Immersive Adaptive Triggers on the DualSense controller featuring dynamic resistance levels which simulate the physical impact of in-game activities such as feeling the tension with every trigger pull.

3D Audio (Pulse 3D and Compatible Headsets) to immerse themselves in soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction. They’ll be able to ear sneaking enemies and experience visceral explosions

All that with the stunning visuals and graphics brought to you by PS5 to experience a stimulating WWII experience like no other, and the Lightning Speed harnessed through the power of a custom CPU, GPU and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.

Call of Duty Vanguard is out now on all platforms.